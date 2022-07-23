Textbook Question
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. ln 84 - ln 17
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Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. ln 84 - ln 17
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. See Examples 5–9. log8 (x + 2) + log8 (x + 4) = log8 8
Graph each function. Give the domain and range.
Graph each function. Give the domain and range. ƒ(x) = (log1/2 x) - 2
Graph each function. Give the domain and range. ƒ(x) = log1/2 (x-2)
Graph each function. Give the domain and range. ƒ(x) = | log1/2 (x-2) |