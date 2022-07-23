Textbook Question
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. See Examples 5–9. log2 (x2 - 100) - log2 (x + 10) = 1
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Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. See Examples 5–9. log2 (x2 - 100) - log2 (x + 10) = 1
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. ln(7 - x) + ln(1 - x) = ln (25 - x)
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. ln 84 - ln 17
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. See Examples 5–9. log8 (x + 2) + log8 (x + 4) = log8 8
Graph each function. Give the domain and range.
Graph each function. Give the domain and range. ƒ(x) = | log1/2 (x-2) |