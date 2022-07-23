Textbook Question
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. 3(2)x-2 + 1 = 100
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Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. 3(2)x-2 + 1 = 100
Graph each function.
Determine whether each function graphed or defined is one-to-one. y = 2(x+1)2 - 6
Solve each equation. logx 25 = -2
Solve each equation.
Determine whether each function graphed or defined is one-to-one. y = -(√x)+5