Textbook Question
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. 0.05(1.15)x = 5
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Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. 0.05(1.15)x = 5
For each substance, find the pH from the given hydronium ion concentration to the nearest tenth. grapefruit, 6.310-4
Graph each function.
For ƒ(x) = 3x and g(x)= (1/4)x find each of the following. Round answers to the nearest thousandth as needed. See Example 1. g(2.34)
Solve each equation.
Graph each function. ƒ(x) = 3x