Solve each equation. x=2log29x = 2^{\(\log\)_2 9}

Textbook Question
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. 3(2)x-2 + 1 = 100
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Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. 3(2)x-2 + 1 = 100
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. 0.05(1.15)x = 5
For each substance, find the pH from the given hydronium ion concentration to the nearest tenth. grapefruit, 6.310-4
Graph each function.
Determine whether each function graphed or defined is one-to-one. y = 2(x+1)2 - 6
Graph each function. ƒ(x) = 3x