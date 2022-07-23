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Ch. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 99
Chapter 5, Problem 99

Given that log10 2 ≈ 0.3010 and log10 3 ≈ 0.4771, find each logarithm without using a calculator. log10 √30

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1
Recognize that the logarithm of a square root can be rewritten using the property \(\log_b \sqrt{x} = \log_b x^{1/2} = \frac{1}{2} \log_b x\).
Rewrite the given expression \(\log_{10} \sqrt{30}\) as \(\frac{1}{2} \log_{10} 30\).
Express 30 as a product of its prime factors: \(30 = 3 \times 10\) or more precisely \(30 = 3 \times 10 = 3 \times (2 \times 5)\), but since we only have logs for 2 and 3, use \(30 = 3 \times 10\) and then break down \(\log_{10} 30\) as \(\log_{10} (3 \times 10)\).
Use the logarithm product rule: \(\log_b (xy) = \log_b x + \log_b y\), so \(\log_{10} 30 = \log_{10} 3 + \log_{10} 10\).
Substitute the known values: \(\log_{10} 3 \approx 0.4771\) and \(\log_{10} 10 = 1\), then multiply the sum by \(\frac{1}{2}\) to find \(\log_{10} \sqrt{30}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Properties of Logarithms

Logarithms have specific properties that simplify calculations, such as the product rule (log_b(xy) = log_b(x) + log_b(y)) and the power rule (log_b(x^r) = r * log_b(x)). These allow breaking down complex expressions into simpler parts.
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Change of Base Property

Change of Base and Given Logarithm Values

Using given logarithm values like log_10(2) and log_10(3) helps compute other logarithms by expressing numbers in terms of these bases. This avoids calculator use by substituting known values into logarithmic expressions.
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Change of Base Property

Square Root as an Exponent

The square root of a number can be expressed as that number raised to the 1/2 power. This allows applying the power rule of logarithms, converting log(√x) into (1/2) * log(x), simplifying the calculation.
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Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property
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