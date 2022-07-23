Express 30 as a product of its prime factors: \(30 = 3 \times 10\) or more precisely \(30 = 3 \times 10 = 3 \times (2 \times 5)\), but since we only have logs for 2 and 3, use \(30 = 3 \times 10\) and then break down \(\log_{10} 30\) as \(\log_{10} (3 \times 10)\).