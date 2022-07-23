Work each problem. Which of the following is equivalent to 2 ln(3x) for x > 0?
A. ln 9 + ln x
B. ln 6x
C. ln 6 + ln x
D. ln 9x2
Work each problem. Which of the following is equivalent to 2 ln(3x) for x > 0?
A. ln 9 + ln x
B. ln 6x
C. ln 6 + ln x
D. ln 9x2
Use the various properties of exponential and logarithmic functions to evaluate the expressions in parts (a)–(c). Given ƒ(x) = log2 x, find ƒ(22 log_2 2)
Use properties of logarithms to rewrite each function, then graph. ƒ(x) = log2 [4 (x-3) ]
Work each problem. Which of the following is equivalent to ln(4x) - ln(2x) for x > 0? A. 2 ln x B. ln 2x C. (ln 4x)/(ln 2x) D. ln 2
Use the various properties of exponential and logarithmic functions to evaluate the expressions in parts (a)–(c). Given ƒ(x) = log2 x, find ƒ(2log_2 2)
Use the various properties of exponential and logarithmic functions to evaluate the expressions in parts (a)–(c). Given ƒ(x) = log2 x, find ƒ(27)