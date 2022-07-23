Textbook Question
Use the various properties of exponential and logarithmic functions to evaluate the expressions in parts (a)–(c). Given ƒ(x) = log2 x, find ƒ(22 log_2 2)
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Use the various properties of exponential and logarithmic functions to evaluate the expressions in parts (a)–(c). Given ƒ(x) = log2 x, find ƒ(22 log_2 2)
Use properties of logarithms to rewrite each function, then graph. ƒ(x) = log2 [4 (x-3) ]
Work each problem. Which of the following is equivalent to ln(4x) - ln(2x) for x > 0? A. 2 ln x B. ln 2x C. (ln 4x)/(ln 2x) D. ln 2
Given that log10 2 ≈ 0.3010 and log10 3 ≈ 0.4771, find each logarithm without using a calculator. log10 √30
Use the various properties of exponential and logarithmic functions to evaluate the expressions in parts (a)–(c). Given ƒ(x) = log2 x, find ƒ(2log_2 2)
Use properties of logarithms to rewrite each function, then graph. ƒ(x) = log3 [9 (x+2) ]