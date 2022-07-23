Work each problem. Which of the following is equivalent to 2 ln(3x) for x > 0?
A. ln 9 + ln x
B. ln 6x
C. ln 6 + ln x
D. ln 9x2
Work each problem. Which of the following is equivalent to 2 ln(3x) for x > 0?
A. ln 9 + ln x
B. ln 6x
C. ln 6 + ln x
D. ln 9x2
Use the various properties of exponential and logarithmic functions to evaluate the expressions in parts (a)–(c). Given ƒ(x) = log2 x, find ƒ(22 log_2 2)
Given that log10 2 ≈ 0.3010 and log10 3 ≈ 0.4771, find each logarithm without using a calculator. log10 √30
Solve each equation for the indicated variable. Use logarithms with the appropriate bases. A = P (1 + r/n)tn, for t
Use the various properties of exponential and logarithmic functions to evaluate the expressions in parts (a)–(c). Given ƒ(x) = log2 x, find ƒ(27)
Given that log10 2 ≈ 0.3010 and log10 3 ≈ 0.4771, find each logarithm without using a calculator. log10 9/4