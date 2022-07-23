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Ch. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 98b
Chapter 5, Problem 98b

Use the various properties of exponential and logarithmic functions to evaluate the expressions in parts (a)–(c). Given ƒ(x) = log2 x, find ƒ(2log_2 2)

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Identify the given function and the expression to evaluate: ƒ(x) = log_2 x, and we need to find ƒ(2^{log_2 2}).
Recall that ƒ(x) = log_2 x means the logarithm is base 2, so ƒ(2^{log_2 2}) = log_2 (2^{log_2 2}).
Use the logarithmic property that \( \log_b (b^k) = k \) to simplify the expression inside the logarithm.
Apply this property: \( \log_2 (2^{log_2 2}) = log_2 2 \), because the logarithm and the exponent base are the same.
Evaluate \( log_2 2 \) by recognizing that 2 is the base of the logarithm, so \( log_2 2 = 1 \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Logarithmic Functions

A logarithmic function is the inverse of an exponential function. For a base b > 0 and b ≠ 1, log_b(x) answers the question: to what power must b be raised to get x? Understanding how to evaluate and manipulate logarithms is essential for solving expressions involving log functions.
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Graphs of Logarithmic Functions

Exponential Functions

An exponential function has the form b^x, where the base b is a positive constant not equal to 1. These functions grow or decay rapidly and are the inverse operations of logarithms. Recognizing how to simplify expressions like 2^(log_2 2) relies on understanding this inverse relationship.
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Exponential Functions

Inverse Properties of Logarithms and Exponentials

Logarithmic and exponential functions with the same base are inverses, meaning log_b(b^x) = x and b^(log_b x) = x. This property allows simplification of nested expressions, such as f(2^(log_2 2)), by 'canceling' the log and exponential when bases match.
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Logarithms Introduction
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Work each problem. Which of the following is equivalent to 2 ln(3x) for x > 0?

A. ln 9 + ln x

B. ln 6x

C. ln 6 + ln x

D. ln 9x2

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Textbook Question

Use the various properties of exponential and logarithmic functions to evaluate the expressions in parts (a)–(c). Given ƒ(x) = log2 x, find ƒ(22 log_2 2)

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Textbook Question

Given that log10 2 ≈ 0.3010 and log10 3 ≈ 0.4771, find each logarithm without using a calculator. log10 √30

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Textbook Question

Solve each equation for the indicated variable. Use logarithms with the appropriate bases. A = P (1 + r/n)tn, for t

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Textbook Question

Use the various properties of exponential and logarithmic functions to evaluate the expressions in parts (a)–(c). Given ƒ(x) = log2 x, find ƒ(27)

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Textbook Question

Given that log10 2 ≈ 0.3010 and log10 3 ≈ 0.4771, find each logarithm without using a calculator. log10 9/4

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