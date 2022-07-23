Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 78
Chapter 5, Problem 78

Graph the inverse of each one-to-one function.
Graph showing a one-to-one function and its inverse reflected across the line y = x on a coordinate plane.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify that the red curve represents a one-to-one function, which means it has an inverse function.
Recall that the graph of the inverse function is the reflection of the original function across the line \(y = x\).
To graph the inverse, take each point \((a, b)\) on the original function and plot the point \((b, a)\), effectively swapping the \(x\) and \(y\) coordinates.
Draw the line \(y = x\) as a reference, which is a diagonal line passing through the origin with a 45-degree angle, to help visualize the reflection.
Sketch the inverse function by reflecting the entire red curve across the line \(y = x\), ensuring the shape is mirrored correctly.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

One-to-One Functions

A one-to-one function assigns each input exactly one unique output, and no two different inputs share the same output. This property ensures the function has an inverse, as each output corresponds to only one input.
Recommended video:
4:07
Decomposition of Functions

Inverse Functions

The inverse of a function reverses the roles of inputs and outputs, swapping x and y values. Graphically, the inverse reflects the original function across the line y = x, meaning points (a, b) on the function become (b, a) on its inverse.
Recommended video:
4:30
Graphing Logarithmic Functions

Graphing Inverse Functions

To graph an inverse function, reflect the original function's graph over the line y = x. This involves swapping coordinates of key points and ensuring the inverse passes the vertical line test, confirming it is a function.
Recommended video:
5:26
Graphs of Logarithmic Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. See Examples 5–9. . log5 (x + 2) + log5 (x - 2) = 1

528
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. See Examples 5–9. log2 (2x - 3) + log2 (x + 1) = 1

1004
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. ln ex - 2 ln e = ln e4

734
views
Textbook Question

Use the change-of-base theorem to find an approximation to four decimal places for each logarithm. log2 5

700
views
Textbook Question

Graph the inverse of each one-to-one function.

672
views
Textbook Question

Graph the inverse of each one-to-one function.

601
views