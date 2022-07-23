Textbook Question
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. See Examples 5–9. . log5 (x + 2) + log5 (x - 2) = 1
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Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. See Examples 5–9. . log5 (x + 2) + log5 (x - 2) = 1
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. See Examples 5–9. ln(5 + 4x) - ln(3 + x) = ln 3
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. ln ex - 2 ln e = ln e4
Use the change-of-base theorem to find an approximation to four decimal places for each logarithm. log2 5
Graph the inverse of each one-to-one function.
Graph the inverse of each one-to-one function.