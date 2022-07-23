Recall the logarithmic property that allows you to combine the sum of two logarithms with the same base into a single logarithm: \(\log_b A + \log_b B = \log_b (A \times B)\). Apply this to the left side of the equation: \(\log_2 (2x - 3) + \log_2 (x + 1) = \log_2 \big((2x - 3)(x + 1)\big)\).