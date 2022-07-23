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Ch. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 81
Chapter 5, Problem 81

Graph the inverse of each one-to-one function.

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Identify the given function on the graph. It is a straight line, which suggests it is a linear function of the form \(y = mx + b\).
Determine the slope (\(m\)) and y-intercept (\(b\)) of the original function by examining the graph. For example, find two points on the line and use the formula \(m = \frac{y_2 - y_1}{x_2 - x_1}\) to calculate the slope.
Write the equation of the original function using the slope and y-intercept found.
To find the inverse function, swap the roles of \(x\) and \(y\) in the equation of the original function. This means replace \(y\) with \(x\) and \(x\) with \(y\) to get an equation in terms of \(y\).
Solve this new equation for \(y\) to express the inverse function explicitly. Then, graph this inverse function by plotting points or using the slope and intercept found from the inverse equation. Remember, the graph of the inverse is the reflection of the original function across the line \(y = x\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

One-to-One Function

A one-to-one function is a function where each input corresponds to exactly one unique output, and each output corresponds to exactly one unique input. This property ensures the function has an inverse because no two inputs share the same output.
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Decomposition of Functions

Inverse Function

The inverse of a function reverses the roles of inputs and outputs, swapping x and y values. Graphically, the inverse function is a reflection of the original function across the line y = x.
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Graphing Logarithmic Functions

Graphing and Reflection Across y = x

To graph the inverse of a function, reflect each point of the original function across the line y = x. This means swapping the coordinates (x, y) to (y, x), which visually demonstrates the inverse relationship.
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Graphs of Shifted & Reflected Functions
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