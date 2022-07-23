Textbook Question
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. log2 (log2 x) = 1
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Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. log2 (log2 x) = 1
Solve each equation. 4x-2 = 23x+3
Graph the inverse of each one-to-one function.
Use the change-of-base theorem to find an approximation to four decimal places for each logarithm. log2 5
Graph the inverse of each one-to-one function.
Use the change-of-base theorem to find an approximation to four decimal places for each logarithm. log8 0.59