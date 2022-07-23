Graph the inverse of each one-to-one function.

Textbook Question
Use the change-of-base theorem to find an approximation to four decimal places for each logarithm. log1/2 3
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Use the change-of-base theorem to find an approximation to four decimal places for each logarithm. log1/2 3
Solve each equation. See Examples 4–6. x2/3 = 4
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. log2 (log2 x) = 1
Solve each equation. 4x-2 = 23x+3
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. log x2 = (log x)2
Use the change-of-base theorem to find an approximation to four decimal places for each logarithm. log8 0.59