Solve each equation. See Examples 4–6. x2/3 = 4

Textbook Question
Graph the inverse of each one-to-one function.
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Graph the inverse of each one-to-one function.
Use the change-of-base theorem to find an approximation to four decimal places for each logarithm. log1/2 3
Solve each equation. x5/2 = 32
Use the change-of-base theorem to find an approximation to four decimal places for each logarithm. logπ e
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. log x2 = (log x)2
Use the change-of-base theorem to find an approximation to four decimal places for each logarithm. log8 0.59