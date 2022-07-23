Textbook Question
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. 5 ln x = 10
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Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. 5 ln x = 10
Use the definition of inverses to determine whether ƒ and g are inverses. f(x) = 2/(x+6), g(x) = (6x+2)/x
Solve each problem. Use a calculator to find an approximation for each logarithm. log 3.984
Solve each problem. Use a calculator to find an approximation for each logarithm. log 398.4
Use the definition of inverses to determine whether ƒ and g are inverses. f(x) = x+1/x-2, g(x) = 2x+1/x-1
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. ln 4x = 1.5