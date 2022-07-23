Textbook Question
Graph each function. Give the domain and range. ƒ(x) = (1/3)x-2 + 2
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Graph each function. Give the domain and range. ƒ(x) = (1/3)x-2 + 2
Graph each function. Give the domain and range. ƒ(x) = | log2 (x+3) |
Graph each function. Give the domain and range. ƒ(x) = (1/3)x+2 - 1
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. log(x + 25) = log(x + 10) + log 4
Graph each function. Give the domain and range. ƒ(x) = (log2 x) + 3
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. ln 98 - ln 13