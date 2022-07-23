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Ch. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 59
Chapter 5, Problem 59

Graph each function. Give the domain and range. ƒ(x) = (log2 x) + 3

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Identify the base function: The given function is \( f(x) = \log_2 x + 3 \). The base function here is \( \log_2 x \), which is a logarithmic function with base 2.
Determine the domain of the base function: Since \( \log_2 x \) is defined only for \( x > 0 \), the domain of \( f(x) \) is also \( x > 0 \). So, the domain is \( (0, \infty) \).
Analyze the vertical shift: The \( +3 \) outside the logarithm shifts the entire graph of \( \log_2 x \) upward by 3 units. This affects the range but not the domain.
Determine the range: The range of \( \log_2 x \) is all real numbers \( (-\infty, \infty) \). Adding 3 shifts the range up, but since the logarithm can take any real value, the range remains all real numbers \( (-\infty, \infty) \).
Sketch the graph: Start by plotting the basic \( \log_2 x \) curve, which passes through \( (1,0) \) because \( \log_2 1 = 0 \). Then shift every point up by 3 units to get the graph of \( f(x) = \log_2 x + 3 \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Logarithmic Functions

A logarithmic function is the inverse of an exponential function and is written as f(x) = log_b(x), where b is the base. It is defined only for positive x-values, and its graph passes through (1,0) because log_b(1) = 0. Understanding the shape and properties of logarithmic functions is essential for graphing.
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Graphs of Logarithmic Functions

Domain and Range of Logarithmic Functions

The domain of a logarithmic function f(x) = log_b(x) consists of all positive real numbers (x > 0) because logarithms of zero or negative numbers are undefined. The range is all real numbers since the output can be any real value. Shifts and transformations affect these sets accordingly.
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Domain & Range of Transformed Functions

Vertical and Horizontal Transformations

Adding a constant to a function, such as f(x) = log_2(x) + 3, shifts the graph vertically. This transformation moves every point on the graph up by 3 units, affecting the range but not the domain. Recognizing these shifts helps in accurately graphing and determining the new range.
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Intro to Transformations
Related Practice
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