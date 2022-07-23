Textbook Question
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. See Examples 5–9. log(3x + 5) - log(2x + 4) = 0
683
views
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. See Examples 5–9. log(3x + 5) - log(2x + 4) = 0
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. log(x + 25) = log(x + 10) + log 4
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. ln 27 + ln 943
Graph each function. Give the domain and range. ƒ(x) = (log2 x) + 3
Determine whether each pair of functions graphed are inverses.
Graph each function. ƒ(x) = log1/2 (x+3) - 2