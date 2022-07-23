Recall the definition of logarithm: if \(\log_{a}(b) = c\), then it means \(a^{c} = b\). Here, the base is 5 and the logarithm equals 1, so rewrite the equation \(\log_{5} \left[(3x + 5)(x + 1)\right] = 1\) as an exponential equation: \(5^{1} = (3x + 5)(x + 1)\).