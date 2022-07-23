Textbook Question
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. log2 [(2x + 8)(x + 4)] = 5
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Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. log2 [(2x + 8)(x + 4)] = 5
Determine whether each pair of functions graphed are inverses.
Determine whether each pair of functions graphed are inverses.
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. ln (27 943)
Graph each function. Give the domain and range. See Example 3. ƒ(x) = (1/3)-x
Determine whether each pair of functions graphed are inverses.