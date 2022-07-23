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Ch. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 55
Chapter 5, Problem 55

Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. ln (27 ×\(\times\) 943)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the problem asks for the natural logarithm of the product \(27 \times 943\), which can be written as \(\ln(27 \times 943)\).
Use the logarithm property that states \(\ln(a \times b) = \ln(a) + \ln(b)\) to rewrite the expression as \(\ln(27) + \ln(943)\).
Calculate or approximate each logarithm separately: find \(\ln(27)\) and \(\ln(943)\) using a calculator or logarithm tables.
Add the two values obtained from the previous step to get the value of \(\ln(27 \times 943)\).
If required, round the final result to four decimal places to provide the approximation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Natural Logarithm (ln)

The natural logarithm, denoted as ln, is the logarithm to the base e, where e ≈ 2.718. It answers the question: to what power must e be raised to get a given number? Understanding ln is essential for evaluating expressions like ln(27 * 943).
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Logarithm Product Rule

The product rule for logarithms states that ln(a * b) = ln(a) + ln(b). This property allows simplification of the logarithm of a product into a sum of logarithms, making calculations easier and more manageable.
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Product, Quotient, and Power Rules of Logs

Approximation and Rounding

When exact values are difficult to compute, approximations are used. Rounding to four decimal places means limiting the number to four digits after the decimal point, which is important for presenting answers clearly and consistently.
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