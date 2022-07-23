Textbook Question
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. log2 [(2x + 8)(x + 4)] = 5
620
views
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. log2 [(2x + 8)(x + 4)] = 5
Graph each function. ƒ(x) = log3 (x-1) + 2
Determine whether each pair of functions graphed are inverses.
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. log3 [(x + 5)(x - 3)] = 2
Graph each function. Give the domain and range. ƒ(x) = (1/3)-x+1
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. log5 [(3x + 5)(x + 1)] = 1