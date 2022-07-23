Textbook Question
Determine whether each pair of functions graphed are inverses.
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Determine whether each pair of functions graphed are inverses.
Graph each function. ƒ(x) = log1/2 (x+3) - 2
Solve each equation. Give solutions in exact form. log5 [(3x + 5)(x + 1)] = 1
Graph each function. Give the domain and range. See Example 3. ƒ(x) = (1/3)-x
Determine whether each pair of functions graphed are inverses.
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. ln 98/13