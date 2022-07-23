Textbook Question
For ƒ(x) = 3x and g(x)= (1/4)x find each of the following. Round answers to the nearest thousandth as needed. ƒ(-5/2)
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For ƒ(x) = 3x and g(x)= (1/4)x find each of the following. Round answers to the nearest thousandth as needed. ƒ(-5/2)
If the statement is in exponential form, write it in an equivalent logarithmic form. If the statement is in logarithmic form, write it in exponential form. log4 1/64 = -3
For ƒ(x) = 3x and g(x)= (1/4)x find each of the following. Round answers to the nearest thousandth as needed. See Example 1. g(-3)
Find each value. If applicable, give an approximation to four decimal places. log(387 23)
Solve each equation. x = log3 1/81
Determine whether each function graphed or defined is one-to-one. y = -√(100 - x2)