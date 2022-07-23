Solve each equation. log4 x = 3

Textbook Question
Graph each function. See Example 2. ƒ(x) = (3/2)x
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Graph each function. See Example 2. ƒ(x) = (3/2)x
For each substance, find the pH from the given hydronium ion concentration to the nearest tenth. crackers, 3.910-9
Graph each function. ƒ(x) = (1/10)-x
Solve each equation. log2 x = 3
Use a calculator to find an approximation to four decimal places for each logarithm. log2/3 5/8
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. 2(1.05)x + 3 = 10