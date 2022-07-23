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Ch. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 31
Chapter 5, Problem 31

Solve each equation. log4 x = 3

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1
Recognize that the equation is given in logarithmic form: \(\log_{4} x = 3\).
Recall the definition of a logarithm: \(\log_{a} b = c\) means \(a^{c} = b\).
Rewrite the equation \(\log_{4} x = 3\) in its equivalent exponential form: \(4^{3} = x\).
Calculate the value of \$4^{3}$ by multiplying 4 by itself three times (do not provide the final number here).
Conclude that the solution for \(x\) is the value obtained from \$4^{3}$.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of Logarithms

A logarithm answers the question: to what exponent must the base be raised to produce a given number? For log₄ x = 3, it means 4 raised to the power 3 equals x. Understanding this definition allows you to rewrite logarithmic equations in exponential form.
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Converting Logarithmic Equations to Exponential Form

To solve log₄ x = 3, rewrite it as an exponential equation: 4³ = x. This conversion simplifies solving for x by removing the logarithm and using basic exponentiation, making it easier to find the solution.
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Properties of Exponents

Knowing how to compute powers, such as 4³, is essential. Exponentiation involves multiplying the base by itself as many times as the exponent indicates. Here, 4³ = 4 × 4 × 4 = 64, which gives the solution to the equation.
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