Textbook Question
Use a calculator to find an approximation to four decimal places for each logarithm. ln 144,000
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Use a calculator to find an approximation to four decimal places for each logarithm. ln 144,000
Graph each function. See Example 2. ƒ(x) = (3/2)x
For each substance, find the pH from the given hydronium ion concentration to the nearest tenth. crackers, 3.910-9
Solve each equation. log4 x = 3
Solve each equation. log2 x = 3
Determine whether each function graphed or defined is one-to-one. y = 5|x+2|