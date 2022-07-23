Use the various properties of exponential and logarithmic functions to evaluate the expressions in parts (a)–(c). Given g(x) = ex, find g(ln 4)
Ch. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic Functions
Chapter 5, Problem 95
Solve each equation. See Examples 4–6. 1/27 = x-3
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1
Start with the given equation: \(\frac{1}{27} = x^{-3}\).
Recall that a negative exponent means the reciprocal, so rewrite \(x^{-3}\) as \(\frac{1}{x^3}\), giving \(\frac{1}{27} = \frac{1}{x^3}\).
Since the fractions are equal and both have numerator 1, set the denominators equal: \(27 = x^3\).
To solve for \(x\), take the cube root of both sides: \(x = \sqrt[3]{27}\).
Simplify the cube root to find the value of \(x\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Negative Exponents
A negative exponent indicates the reciprocal of the base raised to the corresponding positive exponent. For example, x^(-n) equals 1 divided by x^n. Understanding this allows rewriting expressions like x^-3 as 1/x^3.
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Properties of Exponents
Exponent rules, such as a^(m) * a^(n) = a^(m+n) and (a^m)^n = a^(m*n), help simplify and solve equations involving powers. Applying these properties enables manipulation of expressions to isolate variables.
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Solving Exponential Equations
Solving equations with variables in exponents often involves rewriting both sides with the same base or using logarithms. In this problem, expressing both sides as powers of 3 allows equating exponents to find x.
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