Textbook Question
Let u = ln a and v = ln b. Write each expression in terms of u and v without using the ln function. ln √(a3/b5)
778
views
Let u = ln a and v = ln b. Write each expression in terms of u and v without using the ln function. ln √(a3/b5)
Use the various properties of exponential and logarithmic functions to evaluate the expressions in parts (a)–(c). Given g(x) = ex, find g(ln 4)
Given that log10 2 ≈ 0.3010 and log10 3 ≈ 0.4771, find each logarithm without using a calculator. log10 6
Solve each equation for the indicated variable. Use logarithms with the appropriate bases. y = A + B(1 - e-Cx), for x
Solve each equation. See Examples 4–6. 1/27 = x-3
Solve each equation for the indicated variable. Use logarithms with the appropriate bases. log A = log B - C log x, for A