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Ch. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 95
Chapter 5, Problem 95

Given that log10 2 ≈ 0.3010 and log10 3 ≈ 0.4771, find each logarithm without using a calculator. log10 3/2

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Recall the logarithm property for division: \(\log_{10} \left( \frac{a}{b} \right) = \log_{10} a - \log_{10} b\).
Apply this property to the given expression: \(\log_{10} \left( \frac{3}{2} \right) = \log_{10} 3 - \log_{10} 2\).
Substitute the given approximate values: \(\log_{10} 3 \approx 0.4771\) and \(\log_{10} 2 \approx 0.3010\).
Set up the subtraction: \(0.4771 - 0.3010\).
Perform the subtraction to find the approximate value of \(\log_{10} \left( \frac{3}{2} \right)\) (do this calculation yourself to complete the solution).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Properties of Logarithms

Logarithms have specific properties that simplify calculations, such as the quotient rule: log_b(a/c) = log_b(a) - log_b(c). This allows us to express the logarithm of a fraction as the difference of two logarithms, making it easier to compute values using known logs.
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Common Logarithms (Base 10)

Common logarithms use base 10 and are often denoted as log or log_10. Understanding that log_10 10 = 1 and using given values like log_10 2 and log_10 3 helps in calculating other logarithms by applying logarithmic properties.
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Using Given Logarithm Values

When specific logarithm values are provided, such as log_10 2 ≈ 0.3010 and log_10 3 ≈ 0.4771, these can be substituted directly into logarithmic expressions. This approach avoids calculator use and enables manual computation of related logarithms.
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