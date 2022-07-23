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Ch. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 95a
Chapter 5, Problem 95a

Use the various properties of exponential and logarithmic functions to evaluate the expressions in parts (a)–(c). Given g(x) = ex, find g(ln 4)

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1
Recall the given function: \(g(x) = e^x\).
We need to find \(g(\ln 4)\), which means substituting \(x\) with \(\ln 4\) in the function.
Substitute to get: \(g(\ln 4) = e^{\ln 4}\).
Use the property of exponents and logarithms that states \(e^{\ln a} = a\) for any positive \(a\).
Therefore, \(g(\ln 4) = 4\) by applying this property.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exponential Functions

An exponential function has the form f(x) = a^x, where the base a is a positive constant. The function g(x) = e^x uses the natural base e (~2.718), which is fundamental in continuous growth and decay models. Understanding how to evaluate exponential functions at given inputs is essential.
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Exponential Functions

Logarithmic Functions

A logarithmic function is the inverse of an exponential function, defined as log_a(x), which answers the question: to what power must the base a be raised to get x? The natural logarithm ln(x) uses base e and is key to solving equations involving e^x.
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Graphs of Logarithmic Functions

Inverse Properties of Exponential and Logarithmic Functions

Exponential and logarithmic functions are inverses, so applying one after the other cancels out, e.g., e^(ln x) = x for x > 0. This property allows simplification of expressions like g(ln 4) = e^(ln 4) = 4, making evaluation straightforward.
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Graphs of Logarithmic Functions
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