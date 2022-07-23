Textbook Question
Use the various properties of exponential and logarithmic functions to evaluate the expressions in parts (a)–(c). Given ƒ(x) = 3x, find ƒ(log3 2)
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Use the various properties of exponential and logarithmic functions to evaluate the expressions in parts (a)–(c). Given ƒ(x) = 3x, find ƒ(log3 2)
Given that log10 2 ≈ 0.3010 and log10 3 ≈ 0.4771, find each logarithm without using a calculator. log10 3/2
Use the various properties of exponential and logarithmic functions to evaluate the expressions in parts (a)–(c). Given g(x) = ex, find g(ln ln 52)
Use the various properties of exponential and logarithmic functions to evaluate the expressions in parts (a)–(c). Given g(x) = ex, find g(ln 1/e)
Solve each equation. See Examples 4–6. 1/27 = x-3
Solve each equation for the indicated variable. Use logarithms with the appropriate bases. log A = log B - C log x, for A