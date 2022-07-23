Textbook Question
Use the change-of-base theorem to find an approximation to four decimal places for each logarithm. log√19 5
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Use the change-of-base theorem to find an approximation to four decimal places for each logarithm. log√19 5
Use the change-of-base theorem to find an approximation to four decimal places for each logarithm. log1/2 3
Solve each equation. See Examples 4–6. x2/3 = 4
Use the change-of-base theorem to find an approximation to four decimal places for each logarithm. log√13 12
Solve each equation. x5/2 = 32
Solve each equation for the indicated variable. Use logarithms with the appropriate bases. p = a + (k/ln x), for x