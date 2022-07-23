Textbook Question
Graph each function. ƒ(x) = (1/3)x
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Graph each function. ƒ(x) = (1/3)x
For each substance, find the pH from the given hydronium ion concentration to the nearest tenth. limes, 1.610-2
For each substance, find the pH from the given hydronium ion concentration to the nearest tenth. crackers, 3.910-9
Solve each equation. logx 25 = -2
Determine whether each function graphed or defined is one-to-one. y = 5|x+2|
Solve each equation. In Exercises 11–34, give irrational solutions as decimals correct to the nearest thousandth. In Exercises 35-40, give solutions in exact form. 2(1.05)x + 3 = 10