Change-of-Base Theorem

The change-of-base theorem allows you to rewrite a logarithm with any base as a ratio of logarithms with a new base, typically base 10 or e. It states that log_b(a) = log_c(a) / log_c(b), where c is the new base. This is useful for calculating logarithms on calculators that only have log base 10 or natural log functions.