Textbook Question
Use the change-of-base theorem to find an approximation to four decimal places for each logarithm. log√13 12
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Use the change-of-base theorem to find an approximation to four decimal places for each logarithm. log√13 12
Solve each equation for the indicated variable. Use logarithms with the appropriate bases. r = p - k ln t, for t
Let u = ln a and v = ln b. Write each expression in terms of u and v without using the ln function. ln (b4 √a)
Use the change-of-base theorem to find an approximation to four decimal places for each logarithm. logπ e
Solve each equation for the indicated variable. Use logarithms with the appropriate bases. p = a + (k/ln x), for x
Solve each equation for the indicated variable. Use logarithms with the appropriate bases.