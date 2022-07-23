Textbook Question
Solve each equation. (√2)x+4 = 4x
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Solve each equation. (√2)x+4 = 4x
Use the change-of-base theorem to find an approximation to four decimal places for each logarithm. log√19 5
Solve each equation for the indicated variable. Use logarithms with the appropriate bases. r = p - k ln t, for t
Solve each equation. (1/e)-x = (1/e2)x+1
Solve each equation for the indicated variable. Use logarithms with the appropriate bases. See Example 10. y = K/(1+ae-bx), for b
Solve each equation for the indicated variable. Use logarithms with the appropriate bases.