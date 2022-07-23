Textbook Question
Write an equation for the inverse function of each one-to-one function given. ƒ(x) = 5x + 1
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Write an equation for the inverse function of each one-to-one function given. ƒ(x) = 5x + 1
Write an equation for the inverse function of each one-to-one function given. ƒ(x) = (1/3)x
Find ƒ-1(x), and give the domain and range. ƒ(x) = ex + 10
Find ƒ-1(x), and give the domain and range. ƒ(x) = ex-5
Concept Check. If ƒ(x) = a^x and ƒ(3) = 27, determine each function value. ƒ(-1)
Find ƒ-1(x), and give the domain and range. ƒ(x) = ex+1 - 4