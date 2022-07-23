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Ch. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 113
Chapter 5, Problem 113

Write an equation for the inverse function of each one-to-one function given. ƒ(x) = 5x + 1

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Start with the given function: \(f(x) = 5^x + 1\).
To find the inverse function, first replace \(f(x)\) with \(y\): \(y = 5^x + 1\).
Swap the variables \(x\) and \(y\) to reflect the inverse relationship: \(x = 5^y + 1\).
Solve this equation for \(y\) by isolating the exponential term: \(x - 1 = 5^y\).
Take the logarithm base 5 of both sides to solve for \(y\): \(y = \log_5(x - 1)\), which gives the inverse function \(f^{-1}(x) = \log_5(x - 1)\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

One-to-One Functions

A one-to-one function is a function where each output corresponds to exactly one input, ensuring it has an inverse. This property is essential because only one-to-one functions have inverses that are also functions. Verifying this helps confirm that the inverse function exists.
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Decomposition of Functions

Inverse Functions

An inverse function reverses the effect of the original function, swapping inputs and outputs. To find the inverse, you replace f(x) with y, interchange x and y, then solve for y. The inverse function undoes the original function's operation.
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Graphing Logarithmic Functions

Exponential and Logarithmic Functions

Since the given function involves an exponential expression (5^x), its inverse will involve a logarithm with base 5. Understanding that logarithms are the inverses of exponential functions is crucial for solving for the inverse function.
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Graphs of Logarithmic Functions
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