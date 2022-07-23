Recall that the product of two matrices \( A \) and \( B \), where both are 3x3, is another 3x3 matrix \( C = AB \). Each element \( c_{ij} \) of matrix \( C \) is found by multiplying the elements of the \( i \)-th row of \( A \) by the corresponding elements of the \( j \)-th column of \( B \) and summing the results.