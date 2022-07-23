Textbook Question
What expression in x represents ?
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What expression in x represents ?
Answer each question. By what expression should we multiply each side of 5/((3x(2x + 1)) = A/(3x) + B/(2x + 1) so that there are no fractions in the equation?
Answer each question. By what expression should we multiply each side of (3x - 2)/(x + 4)(3x^2 + 1) = A/(x + 4) + (Bx + C)/(3x^2 + 1) so that there are no fractions in the equation?
What is the augmented matrix of the following system?
-3x + 5y = 2
6x + 2y = 7
What is the value of ?
Match each system of inequalities with the correct graph from choices A–D. x ≥ 5 y ≤ -3