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Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 5 - Systems and MatricesProblem 1
Chapter 6, Problem 1

What is the value of 4020\(\left\)| \(\begin{matrix}\) 4 & 0 \\ -2 & 0 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)|?

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Understanding the Problem Statement

Before solving any algebraic question, it is essential to clearly understand what is being asked. This involves identifying the unknowns, given information, and the goal of the problem. Without a complete problem statement, it is impossible to determine the correct approach or solution.
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Algebraic Expression Evaluation

Evaluating an algebraic expression requires substituting known values for variables and performing arithmetic operations in the correct order. Mastery of order of operations (PEMDAS) and simplification techniques is crucial to accurately find the value of an expression.
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Evaluating Algebraic Expressions

Importance of Complete Information

Solving algebra problems depends on having all necessary data, such as the expression itself or values for variables. Missing or incomplete information prevents meaningful analysis or solution, highlighting the need to verify that the problem is fully stated before attempting to solve it.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Answer each question. By what expression should we multiply each side of 5/((3x(2x + 1)) = A/(3x) + B/(2x + 1) so that there are no fractions in the equation?

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Textbook Question

How many rows and how many columns does this matrix have? What is its dimension?

[258011369]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) -2 & 5 & 8 & 0 \\ 1 & 13 & -6 & 9 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

968
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Textbook Question

Answer each question. What is the product of [6418]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 6 & 4 \\ -1 & 8 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)] and I2 (in either order)?

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Textbook Question

Answer each question. What is the product [574230166][100010001]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) -5 & 7 & 4 \\2 & 3 & 0 \\-1 & 6 & 6 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]\(\quad\]\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 1 & 0 & 0 \\0 & 1 & 0 \\0 & 0 & 1 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]?

824
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Textbook Question

Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. For the following statement to be true, the value of x must be ____, and the value of y must be ____.

[3651]=[x+165y+1]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 3 & -6 \\ 5 & 1 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)] = \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) x + 1 & -6 \\ 5 & y + 1 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

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Textbook Question

Match each system of inequalities with the correct graph from choices A–D. x ≥ 5 y ≤ -3

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