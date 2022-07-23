Finding the Equation of a Line from Intercepts

A line can be determined using its x- and y-intercepts by applying the intercept form of a linear equation. The formula is \( \frac{x}{a} + \frac{y}{b} = 1 \), where \(a\) and \(b\) are the x- and y-intercepts respectively. This form helps quickly write the equation when intercepts are known from the graph.