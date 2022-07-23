Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 5 - Systems and MatricesProblem 33
Chapter 6, Problem 33

Find the partial fraction decomposition for each rational expression. See Examples 1–4. (-x4 - 8x2 + 3x - 10)/((x + 2)(x2 + 4)2)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the form of the denominator and set up the partial fraction decomposition accordingly. The denominator is \((x + 2)(x^2 + 4)^2\), which includes a linear factor \(x + 2\) and a repeated irreducible quadratic factor \((x^2 + 4)^2\).
Write the general form of the partial fraction decomposition: \[ \frac{-x^4 - 8x^2 + 3x - 10}{(x + 2)(x^2 + 4)^2} = \frac{A}{x + 2} + \frac{Bx + C}{x^2 + 4} + \frac{Dx + E}{(x^2 + 4)^2} \] Here, \(A, B, C, D, E\) are constants to be determined.
Multiply both sides of the equation by the denominator \((x + 2)(x^2 + 4)^2\) to clear the fractions, resulting in: \[ -x^4 - 8x^2 + 3x - 10 = A(x^2 + 4)^2 + (Bx + C)(x + 2)(x^2 + 4) + (Dx + E)(x + 2) \]
Expand the right-hand side by first expanding \((x^2 + 4)^2\), then distributing \((Bx + C)(x + 2)(x^2 + 4)\), and finally \((Dx + E)(x + 2)\). Combine like terms to express the right side as a polynomial in powers of \(x\).
Equate the coefficients of corresponding powers of \(x\) from both sides of the equation to form a system of linear equations. Solve this system for \(A, B, C, D, E\) to find the constants for the partial fraction decomposition.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
18m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Partial Fraction Decomposition

Partial fraction decomposition is a method used to express a complex rational expression as a sum of simpler fractions. This technique is especially useful for integrating rational functions or simplifying expressions. It involves breaking down the denominator into linear and irreducible quadratic factors and assigning appropriate numerators to each.
Recommended video:
4:07
Decomposition of Functions

Handling Repeated Irreducible Quadratic Factors

When the denominator contains repeated irreducible quadratic factors, such as (x^2 + 4)^2, the decomposition includes terms with increasing powers of that quadratic in the denominator. Each term has a linear numerator (Ax + B) to account for all possible numerators, ensuring the decomposition is complete.
Recommended video:
06:08
Solving Quadratic Equations by Factoring

Equating Coefficients to Solve for Unknowns

After setting up the partial fractions, multiply both sides by the common denominator to clear fractions. Then, expand and collect like terms to form a polynomial equation. Equate the coefficients of corresponding powers of x on both sides to create a system of equations, which can be solved to find the unknown constants in the numerators.
Recommended video:
Guided course
6:54
Cramer's Rule - 2 Equations with 2 Unknowns
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each nonlinear system of equations. Give all solutions, including those with nonreal complex components. See Examples 1–5.

5x22y2=255x^2 - 2y^2 = 25

10x2+y2=5010x^2 + y^2 = 50

518
views
Textbook Question

Use the Gauss-Jordan method to solve each system of equations. For systems in two variables with infinitely many solutions, write the solution with y arbitrary. For systems in three variables with infinitely many solutions, write the solution set with z arbitrary.

x + y - 5z = -18

3x - 3y + z = 6

x + 3y - 2z = -13

1251
views
Textbook Question

Find each sum or difference, if possible.

[43][582]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) -4 & 3 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)] - \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 5 & 8 & 2 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

54
views
Textbook Question

Find each sum or difference, if possible. See Examples 2 and 3.

75
views
Textbook Question

Find the partial fraction decomposition for each rational expression. See Examples 1–4. (3x - 1)/(x(2x2 + 1)2)

638
views
Textbook Question

Work each problem. Write the inequality that represents the region inside a circle with center (-5, -2) and radius 4.

496
views