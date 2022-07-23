Find each sum or difference, if possible. See Examples 2 and 3.
Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
Chapter 6, Problem 31
Use the Gauss-Jordan method to solve each system of equations. For systems in two variables with infinitely many solutions, write the solution with y arbitrary. For systems in three variables with infinitely many solutions, write the solution set with z arbitrary.
x + y - 5z = -18
3x - 3y + z = 6
x + 3y - 2z = -13
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Write the system of equations as an augmented matrix. For the system \(x + y - 5z = -18\) \(3x - 3y + z = 6\) \(x + 3y - 2z = -13\), the augmented matrix is: \[\begin{bmatrix} 1 & 1 & -5 & | & -18 \\ 3 & -3 & 1 & | & 6 \\ 1 & 3 & -2 & | & -13 \end{bmatrix}\]
Use row operations to get a leading 1 in the first row, first column (which is already 1 here), and then eliminate the \(x\)-terms in the second and third rows by replacing those rows with suitable combinations. For example, replace row 2 with (row 2) - 3*(row 1), and replace row 3 with (row 3) - (row 1).
Next, focus on the second row to get a leading 1 in the second column. You may need to divide the entire second row by the coefficient of \(y\) in that row after elimination. Then use this leading 1 to eliminate the \(y\)-term in the third row by replacing row 3 with (row 3) - (appropriate multiple of row 2).
After that, get a leading 1 in the third row, third column (for \(z\)), by dividing the third row by the coefficient of \(z\) in that row. Then use this to eliminate the \(z\)-terms in the first and second rows by appropriate row operations.
Once the matrix is in reduced row echelon form (RREF), write the system of equations back from the matrix. If the system has a unique solution, express \(x\), \(y\), and \(z\) explicitly. If there are infinitely many solutions, express the variables in terms of the free variable \(z\) (since the problem specifies \(z\) arbitrary for three variables).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Gauss-Jordan Elimination Method
Gauss-Jordan elimination is a systematic procedure to solve systems of linear equations by transforming the augmented matrix into reduced row-echelon form. This method uses row operations to simplify the matrix, making it easier to identify solutions directly. It extends Gaussian elimination by continuing until each leading coefficient is 1 and all other entries in the pivot columns are zero.
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Systems of Linear Equations and Solution Types
A system of linear equations can have a unique solution, infinitely many solutions, or no solution. Infinitely many solutions occur when equations are dependent, leading to free variables. Understanding the nature of the solution set helps in expressing solutions parametrically, such as using an arbitrary variable like y or z to represent infinite solutions.
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Parametric Representation of Solutions
When a system has infinitely many solutions, some variables are expressed in terms of free parameters (arbitrary variables). For example, in two-variable systems, y might be arbitrary, and in three-variable systems, z might be arbitrary. This parametric form clearly describes the infinite solution set and helps in interpreting the solution geometrically.
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