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Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 5 - Systems and MatricesProblem 32
Chapter 6, Problem 32

Work each problem. Write the inequality that represents the region inside a circle with center (-5, -2) and radius 4.

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1
Recall the general equation of a circle with center \((h, k)\) and radius \(r\) is given by: \[ (x - h)^2 + (y - k)^2 = r^2 \]
Identify the center \((h, k)\) and radius \(r\) from the problem: Center: \((-5, -2)\) Radius: \(4\)
Substitute the values of \(h\), \(k\), and \(r\) into the circle equation: \[ (x - (-5))^2 + (y - (-2))^2 = 4^2 \] which simplifies to \[ (x + 5)^2 + (y + 2)^2 = 16 \]
Since the problem asks for the inequality representing the region inside the circle, replace the equal sign with a less than or equal to sign: \[ (x + 5)^2 + (y + 2)^2 \leq 16 \]
This inequality describes all points \((x, y)\) whose distance from the center \((-5, -2)\) is less than or equal to 4, which is the region inside and on the circle.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Equation of a Circle

The equation of a circle with center (h, k) and radius r is given by (x - h)² + (y - k)² = r². This formula represents all points (x, y) that are exactly r units away from the center.
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Circles in Standard Form

Inequalities Representing Regions

Inequalities involving circle equations describe regions inside or outside the circle. For points inside or on the circle, the inequality is (x - h)² + (y - k)² ≤ r², meaning the distance from the center is less than or equal to the radius.
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Systems of Inequalities

Coordinate Geometry and Distance

Understanding how to calculate the distance between points in the coordinate plane is essential. The distance formula derives the circle equation and helps interpret inequalities as regions relative to the circle's boundary.
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Graphs and Coordinates - Example
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each nonlinear system of equations. Give all solutions, including those with nonreal complex components. See Examples 1–5.

5x22y2=255x^2 - 2y^2 = 25

10x2+y2=5010x^2 + y^2 = 50

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Textbook Question

Use the Gauss-Jordan method to solve each system of equations. For systems in two variables with infinitely many solutions, write the solution with y arbitrary. For systems in three variables with infinitely many solutions, write the solution set with z arbitrary.

x + y - 5z = -18

3x - 3y + z = 6

x + 3y - 2z = -13

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Textbook Question

Find each sum or difference, if possible. See Examples 2 and 3.

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Textbook Question

Find the partial fraction decomposition for each rational expression. See Examples 1–4. (-x4 - 8x2 + 3x - 10)/((x + 2)(x2 + 4)2)

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Textbook Question

Find the partial fraction decomposition for each rational expression. See Examples 1–4. (3x - 1)/(x(2x2 + 1)2)

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Textbook Question

Solve each system of equations. State whether it is an inconsistent system or has infinitely many solutions. If a system has infinitely many solutions, write the solution set with x arbitrary.

9x - 5y = 1

-18x + 10y = 1

1016
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