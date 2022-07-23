Solve each nonlinear system of equations. Give all solutions, including those with nonreal complex components. See Examples 1–5.
Solve each nonlinear system of equations. Give all solutions, including those with nonreal complex components. See Examples 1–5.
Use the Gauss-Jordan method to solve each system of equations. For systems in two variables with infinitely many solutions, write the solution with y arbitrary. For systems in three variables with infinitely many solutions, write the solution set with z arbitrary.
x + y - 5z = -18
3x - 3y + z = 6
x + 3y - 2z = -13
Find each sum or difference, if possible. See Examples 2 and 3.
Find the partial fraction decomposition for each rational expression. See Examples 1–4. (-x4 - 8x2 + 3x - 10)/((x + 2)(x2 + 4)2)
Find the partial fraction decomposition for each rational expression. See Examples 1–4. (3x - 1)/(x(2x2 + 1)2)
Solve each system of equations. State whether it is an inconsistent system or has infinitely many solutions. If a system has infinitely many solutions, write the solution set with x arbitrary.
9x - 5y = 1
-18x + 10y = 1