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Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 5 - Systems and MatricesProblem 19
Chapter 6, Problem 19

Find the values of the variables for which each statement is true, if possible.
[05x13y+241z]=[0w6130418]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 0 & 5 & x \\ -1 & 3 & y + 2 \\ 4 & 1 & z \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)] = \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 0 & w & 6 \\ -1 & 3 & 0 \\ 4 & 1 & 8 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, carefully read the problem statement to identify the variables involved and the equations or expressions given. Since the problem references Examples 1 and 2, review those examples to understand the type of equations or statements you are dealing with.
Write down the given equations or statements clearly. For example, if you have an equation like \(a = b\), or an expression involving variables, write it in proper algebraic form.
Determine what it means for the statement to be true. This usually involves solving the equation or system of equations for the variables. Set up the equation(s) accordingly.
Use algebraic methods such as isolating variables, factoring, or applying inverse operations to solve for the variables. For example, if you have an equation like \(2x + 3 = 7\), subtract 3 from both sides and then divide by 2 to isolate \(x\).
Check your solutions by substituting them back into the original statements to verify if they make the statements true. If no solution satisfies the statement, conclude that no such values exist.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solving Equations

Solving equations involves finding the values of variables that make the equation true. This process may include isolating the variable using inverse operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, or applying algebraic properties.
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Solving Logarithmic Equations

Checking for Solutions

After finding potential solutions, it is important to verify them by substituting back into the original equation. This ensures the solutions satisfy the equation and helps identify extraneous or invalid solutions.
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Restrictions on Rational Equations

Understanding Variable Constraints

Some equations have restrictions on variable values, such as denominators not being zero or expressions under square roots being non-negative. Recognizing these constraints is essential to determine if solutions are valid or if no solution exists.
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Equations with Two Variables
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the cofactor of each element in the second row of each matrix.

[121232141]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 1 & 2 & -1 \\ 2 & 3 & -2 \\ -1 & 4 & 1 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

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Textbook Question

Graph each inequality. x ≤ 3

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Textbook Question

Write the system of equations associated with each augmented matrix . Do not solve.

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Textbook Question

Find the inverse, if it exists, for each matrix. [1234]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) -1 & -2 \\3 & 4 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

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Textbook Question

Solve each system by elimination. In systems with fractions, first clear denominators.

4x + y = -23

x - 2y = -17

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Textbook Question

Find the partial fraction decomposition for each rational expression. See Examples 1–4. (x2)/(x2 + 2x + 1)

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