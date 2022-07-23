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Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 5 - Systems and MatricesProblem 19
Chapter 6, Problem 19

Graph each inequality. x ≤ 3

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Identify the inequality given: \(x \leq 3\). This means we are looking for all values of \(x\) that are less than or equal to 3.
Draw a number line and locate the point corresponding to \(x = 3\) on it.
Since the inequality includes \(x \leq 3\) (less than or equal to), use a solid dot or closed circle at \(x = 3\) to indicate that 3 is included in the solution.
Shade the number line to the left of \(x = 3\) because all values less than 3 satisfy the inequality.
Label the shaded region clearly to show that it represents all \(x\) such that \(x \leq 3\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inequalities on the Number Line

An inequality like x ≤ 3 represents all values of x that are less than or equal to 3. On a number line, this includes the point 3 and all points to its left. Understanding how to represent these values visually is essential for graphing inequalities.
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Closed and Open Circles

When graphing inequalities, a closed circle is used to indicate that the endpoint is included (≤ or ≥), while an open circle shows the endpoint is excluded (< or >). For x ≤ 3, a closed circle is placed at 3 to show that 3 is part of the solution.
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Shading the Solution Region

After marking the boundary point, the solution region is shaded to represent all values satisfying the inequality. For x ≤ 3, the shading extends to the left of 3, indicating all numbers less than or equal to 3 are solutions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the cofactor of each element in the second row of each matrix.

[121232141]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 1 & 2 & -1 \\ 2 & 3 & -2 \\ -1 & 4 & 1 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

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Textbook Question

Solve each nonlinear system of equations. Give all solutions, including those with nonreal complex components. See Examples 1–5.

y=x2+6x+9y=x^2+6x+9

x+2y=2x+2y=-2

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Textbook Question

Find the values of the variables for which each statement is true, if possible.

[05x13y+241z]=[0w6130418]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 0 & 5 & x \\ -1 & 3 & y + 2 \\ 4 & 1 & z \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)] = \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 0 & w & 6 \\ -1 & 3 & 0 \\ 4 & 1 & 8 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

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Textbook Question

Graph each inequality. 2x > 3 - 4y

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Textbook Question

Solve each system by elimination. In systems with fractions, first clear denominators.

4x + y = -23

x - 2y = -17

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Textbook Question

Find the partial fraction decomposition for each rational expression. See Examples 1–4. (x2)/(x2 + 2x + 1)

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