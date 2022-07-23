Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 5 - Systems and MatricesProblem 19
Chapter 6, Problem 19

Find the cofactor of each element in the second row of each matrix.
[121232141]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 1 & 2 & -1 \\ 2 & 3 & -2 \\ -1 & 4 & 1 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the elements in the second row of the given matrix. Label them as \(a_{21}\), \(a_{22}\), \(a_{23}\), etc., depending on the size of the matrix.
For each element in the second row, find its minor. The minor of an element \(a_{ij}\) is the determinant of the matrix that remains after removing the \(i\)-th row and \(j\)-th column from the original matrix.
Calculate the determinant of each minor matrix. This involves using the standard determinant formulas depending on the size of the minor (2x2, 3x3, etc.).
Apply the cofactor formula for each element in the second row: \(C_{ij} = (-1)^{i+j} \times M_{ij}\), where \(M_{ij}\) is the minor of element \(a_{ij}\) and \(i\) and \(j\) are the row and column indices of the element.
Write down the cofactor for each element in the second row using the values obtained from the previous steps.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Matrix Minors

A minor of an element in a matrix is the determinant of the smaller matrix formed by deleting the row and column of that element. It is used as a building block to calculate cofactors and determinants.
Recommended video:
5:12
Graph Ellipses at Origin

Cofactors

The cofactor of an element is the minor of that element multiplied by (-1) raised to the sum of the element's row and column indices. Cofactors are essential in calculating determinants and adjugates.

Row and Column Indexing in Matrices

Matrix elements are identified by their row and column positions, usually starting at 1. Understanding indexing is crucial to correctly find minors and cofactors, especially when focusing on a specific row.
Recommended video:
Guided course
8:38
Performing Row Operations on Matrices
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Graph each inequality. x ≤ 3

772
views
Textbook Question

Solve each nonlinear system of equations. Give all solutions, including those with nonreal complex components. See Examples 1–5.

y=x2+6x+9y=x^2+6x+9

x+2y=2x+2y=-2

496
views
Textbook Question

Find the inverse, if it exists, for each matrix. [1234]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) -1 & -2 \\3 & 4 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

626
views
Textbook Question

Find the values of the variables for which each statement is true, if possible.

[05x13y+241z]=[0w6130418]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 0 & 5 & x \\ -1 & 3 & y + 2 \\ 4 & 1 & z \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)] = \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 0 & w & 6 \\ -1 & 3 & 0 \\ 4 & 1 & 8 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

923
views
Textbook Question

Solve each system by elimination. In systems with fractions, first clear denominators.

4x + y = -23

x - 2y = -17

731
views
Textbook Question

Find the partial fraction decomposition for each rational expression. See Examples 1–4. (x2)/(x2 + 2x + 1)

782
views