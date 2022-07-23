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Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 5 - Systems and MatricesProblem 81
Chapter 6, Problem 81

For each pair of matrices A and B, find (a) AB and (b) BA. A=[011010001],B=[100010001]A = \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 0 & 1 & -1 \\ 0 & 1 & 0 \\ 0 & 0 & 1 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)], \(\quad\) B = \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 1 & 0 & 0 \\ 0 & 1 & 0 \\ 0 & 0 & 1 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, identify the dimensions of matrices A and B. Matrix multiplication is only defined when the number of columns in the first matrix equals the number of rows in the second matrix.
To find the product AB, multiply each row of matrix A by each column of matrix B. Specifically, the element in the i-th row and j-th column of AB is found by summing the products of corresponding elements from the i-th row of A and the j-th column of B, using the formula: \[(AB)_{ij} = \sum_{k} A_{ik} B_{kj}\].
Write out the resulting matrix AB by calculating each element using the above formula, ensuring you perform the multiplication and addition carefully for each element.
Next, to find the product BA, check if the multiplication is defined by confirming the number of columns in B equals the number of rows in A. If defined, repeat the multiplication process: multiply each row of B by each column of A using the same summation formula.
Finally, write out the resulting matrix BA by calculating each element as before. Remember that matrix multiplication is not commutative, so AB and BA may be different or one may be undefined.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Matrix Multiplication

Matrix multiplication involves combining two matrices by taking the dot product of rows from the first matrix with columns from the second. The number of columns in the first matrix must equal the number of rows in the second for the product to be defined.
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Order of Multiplication in Matrices

Matrix multiplication is not commutative, meaning AB does not necessarily equal BA. The order affects the dimensions and the resulting matrix, so both products must be computed separately.
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Dimension Compatibility

To multiply matrices A and B, the number of columns in A must match the number of rows in B. Understanding the dimensions of A and B is essential to determine if AB and BA are defined and to find the size of the resulting matrices.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each pair of matrices A and B, find (a) AB and (b) BA.

A=[101011110],B=[001010100]A = \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) -1 & 0 & 1 \\ 0 & 1 & 1 \\ -1 & -1 & 0 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)], \(\quad\) B = \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 0 & 0 & 1 \\ 0 & 1 & 0 \\ 1 & 0 & 0 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

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Textbook Question

For each pair of matrices A and B, find (a) AB and (b) BA. A=[0542],B=[3154]A = \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 0 & -5 \\ -4 & 2 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)], \(\quad\) B = \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 3 & -1 \\ -5 & 4 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

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Textbook Question

Find the maximum and minimum values of each objective function over the region of feasible solutions shown at the right. objective function = 3x + 5y

524
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Textbook Question

Find the maximum and minimum values of each objective function over the region of feasible solutions shown at the right. objective function = 10y

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Textbook Question

Find the inverse, if it exists, for each matrix.

[2153]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 2 & 1 \\ 5 & 3 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

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Textbook Question

Perform each operation, if possible.

[255014341][101100111]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) -2 & 5 & 5 \\ 0 & 1 & 4 \\ 3 & -4 & -1 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)] \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 1 & 0 & -1 \\ -1 & 0 & 0 \\ 1 & 1 & -1 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

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