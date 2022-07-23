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Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 5 - Systems and MatricesProblem 80
Chapter 6, Problem 80

For each pair of matrices A and B, find (a) AB and (b) BA. A=[0542],B=[3154]A = \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 0 & -5 \\ -4 & 2 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)], \(\quad\) B = \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 3 & -1 \\ -5 & 4 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, identify the dimensions of matrices A and B. Matrix multiplication is only defined when the number of columns in the first matrix equals the number of rows in the second matrix.
To find the product AB, multiply each row of matrix A by each column of matrix B. For each element in the resulting matrix, calculate the sum of the products of corresponding elements from the row of A and the column of B. Use the formula: \[(AB)_{ij} = \sum_{k} A_{ik} B_{kj}\] where \(i\) is the row index and \(j\) is the column index.
To find the product BA, repeat the process by multiplying each row of matrix B by each column of matrix A, again ensuring the dimensions are compatible. Use the same summation formula for each element of BA.
If the dimensions of A and B do not allow multiplication in one order (for example, if the number of columns in B does not equal the number of rows in A), then that product (BA or AB) is undefined.
After computing the sums for each element, write down the resulting matrices AB and BA. Remember that matrix multiplication is generally not commutative, so AB and BA may be different or one may be undefined.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Matrix Multiplication

Matrix multiplication involves combining two matrices by taking the dot product of rows from the first matrix with columns from the second. The number of columns in the first matrix must equal the number of rows in the second for the product to be defined.
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Order of Multiplication

Matrix multiplication is not commutative, meaning AB does not necessarily equal BA. The order affects the dimensions and the resulting matrix, so both products must be computed separately.
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Dimension Compatibility

To multiply matrices A and B, the number of columns in A must match the number of rows in B. Understanding the dimensions of each matrix is essential to determine if AB and BA are defined and to find the size of the resulting matrices.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the maximum and minimum values of each objective function over the region of feasible solutions shown at the right. objective function = 3x + 5y

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Textbook Question

Find the maximum and minimum values of each objective function over the region of feasible solutions shown at the right. objective function = 10y

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Textbook Question

For each pair of matrices A and B, find (a) AB and (b) BA. See Example 7. A=[3421],B=[6052]A = \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 3 & 4 \\ -2 & 1 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)], \(\quad\) B = \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 6 & 0 \\ 5 & -2 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

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Textbook Question

Use Cramer's rule to solve each system of equations. If D = 0, then use another method to determine the solution set. See Examples 5–7.

-2x - 2y + 3z = 4

5x + 7y - z = 2

2x + 2y - 3z = -4

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Textbook Question

Perform each operation, if possible.

[255014341][101100111]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) -2 & 5 & 5 \\ 0 & 1 & 4 \\ 3 & -4 & -1 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)] \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 1 & 0 & -1 \\ -1 & 0 & 0 \\ 1 & 1 & -1 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

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Textbook Question

For each pair of matrices A and B, find (a) AB and (b) BA. A=[011010001],B=[100010001]A = \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 0 & 1 & -1 \\ 0 & 1 & 0 \\ 0 & 0 & 1 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)], \(\quad\) B = \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 1 & 0 & 0 \\ 0 & 1 & 0 \\ 0 & 0 & 1 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

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