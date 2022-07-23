Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 5 - Systems and MatricesProblem 71
Chapter 6, Problem 71

Given A=[4231],B=[510237]A = \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 4 & -2 \\ 3 & 1 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)], \(\quad\) B = \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 5 & 1 \\ 0 & -2 \\ 3 & 7 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)], and C=[541036]C = \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) -5 & 4 & 1 \\ 0 & 3 & 6 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)], find each product, if possible. See Examples 5–7. BC

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the dimensions of matrices B and C. Since B is a 2x3 matrix, it has 2 rows and 3 columns. Matrix C is a 3x2 matrix, with 3 rows and 2 columns.
Recall the rule for matrix multiplication: the product of two matrices is defined only if the number of columns in the first matrix equals the number of rows in the second matrix.
Check if the multiplication BC is possible by comparing the dimensions: B has 3 columns and C has 3 rows, so multiplication is possible.
The resulting matrix from multiplying a 2x3 matrix by a 3x2 matrix will have dimensions 2x2 (rows of B by columns of C).
To find each element of the product matrix BC, multiply the elements of the corresponding row of B by the elements of the corresponding column of C and sum the products. For example, the element in the first row and first column of BC is calculated as: \(\text{BC}_{1,1} = B_{1,1} \times C_{1,1} + B_{1,2} \times C_{2,1} + B_{1,3} \times C_{3,1}\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
7m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Matrix Dimensions and Compatibility for Multiplication

Matrix multiplication is defined only when the number of columns in the first matrix equals the number of rows in the second matrix. For example, if matrix B is 2x3 and matrix C is 3x2, their product BC is possible because the inner dimensions (3 and 3) match, resulting in a 2x2 matrix.
Recommended video:
03:42
Finding Zeros & Their Multiplicity

Matrix Multiplication Procedure

To multiply two matrices, multiply each element of the rows of the first matrix by the corresponding elements of the columns of the second matrix, then sum these products. This process is repeated for each row-column pair to form the resulting matrix.
Recommended video:
03:42
Finding Zeros & Their Multiplicity

Interpreting Matrix Products and Dimensions

The resulting matrix from multiplying an m×n matrix by an n×p matrix will have dimensions m×p. Understanding this helps verify if the multiplication is possible and what the size of the product matrix will be, which is essential for further calculations or applications.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:41
Special Products - Cube Formulas
Related Practice
Textbook Question
Use Cramer's rule to solve each system of equations. If D = 0, then use another methodto determine the solution set. See Examples 5–7. 3x + 2y = 4 6x + 4y = 8
703
views
Textbook Question

Solve each system. (Hint: In Exercises 69–72, let 1/x=t1/x = t and 1/y=u1/y = u.)

2x+3y=18\(\frac{2}{x}\)+\(\frac{3}{y}\)=18

4x5y=8\(\frac{4}{x}\)-\(\frac{5}{y}\)=-8

626
views
Textbook Question

Solve each problem. The supply and demand equations for a certain commodity are given. supply: p = 2000/(2000 - q) and demand: p = (7000 - 3q)/2q.

Find the equilibrium price (in dollars).

526
views
Textbook Question

Solve each problem. The supply and demand equations for a certain commodity are given. supply: p = √(0.1q + 9) - 2 and demand: p = √(25 - 0.1q).

Find the equilibrium demand.

487
views
Textbook Question

Solve each problem. The supply and demand equations for a certain commodity are given. supply: p = √(0.1q + 9) - 2 and demand: p = √(25 - 0.1q).

Find the equilibrium price (in dollars).

473
views
Textbook Question

Find the values of the variables for which each statement is true, if possible.

[5x+26yz]=[a3x15y9]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 5 & x+2 \\ -6y & z \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)] = \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) a & 3x-1 \\ 5y & 9 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

730
views