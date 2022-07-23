To find each element of the product matrix BC, multiply the elements of the corresponding row of B by the elements of the corresponding column of C and sum the products. For example, the element in the first row and first column of BC is calculated as: \(\text{BC}_{1,1} = B_{1,1} \times C_{1,1} + B_{1,2} \times C_{2,1} + B_{1,3} \times C_{3,1}\).