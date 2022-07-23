Textbook Question
Use Cramer's rule to solve each system of equations. If D = 0, then use another methodto determine the solution set. See Examples 5–7. 3x + 2y = 4 6x + 4y = 8
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Given , and , find each product, if possible. See Examples 5–7. AB
Solve each system. (Hint: In Exercises 69–72, let and .)
Given , and , find each product, if possible. See Examples 5–7. BC
Solve each problem. The supply and demand equations for a certain commodity are given. supply: p = √(0.1q + 9) - 2 and demand: p = √(25 - 0.1q).
Find the equilibrium price (in dollars).
Find the values of the variables for which each statement is true, if possible.