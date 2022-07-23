Graphing Quadratic Inequalities

Graphing quadratic inequalities involves plotting the parabola defined by the quadratic equation and then shading the region that satisfies the inequality. For 'y ≥ f(x)', shade above or on the parabola, and for 'y < f(x)', shade below the parabola. The boundary line is solid if the inequality includes equality (≥ or ≤) and dashed if it does not (> or <).