Textbook Question
Perform each operation, if possible.
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Perform each operation, if possible.
Solve each system. (Hint: In Exercises 69–72, let and .)
Use Cramer's rule to solve each system of equations. If D = 0, then use another method to determine the solution set. See Examples 5–7.
(1/2)x + (1/3)y = 2
(3/2)x - (1/2)y = -12
Solve each problem. The supply and demand equations for a certain commodity are given. supply: p = √(0.1q + 9) - 2 and demand: p = √(25 - 0.1q).
Find the equilibrium demand.
Perform each operation, if possible.
Solve each problem. The supply and demand equations for a certain commodity are given. supply: p = √(0.1q + 9) - 2 and demand: p = √(25 - 0.1q).
Find the equilibrium price (in dollars).