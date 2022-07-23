Textbook Question
Solve each problem using a system of equations in two variables. See Example 6. Find two numbers whose squares have a sum of 100 and a difference of 28.
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Solve each problem using a system of equations in two variables. See Example 6. Find two numbers whose squares have a sum of 100 and a difference of 28.
Use the determinant theorems to evaluate each determinant.
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.
Use the determinant theorems to evaluate each determinant. See Example 4.
Find each product, if possible.