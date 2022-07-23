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Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 5 - Systems and MatricesProblem 55
Chapter 6, Problem 55

Find each product, if possible.
[1234][17]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 1 & 2 \\ 3 & 4 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)] \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) -1 \\ 7 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

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1
Identify the dimensions of the given matrix. Since it is a 1x2 matrix, it has 1 row and 2 columns.
Determine the matrix or matrices you are multiplying this 1x2 matrix by. Remember, matrix multiplication is only possible if the number of columns in the first matrix equals the number of rows in the second matrix.
If the second matrix is compatible for multiplication, set up the multiplication by multiplying corresponding elements and summing them according to the matrix multiplication rule: for each element in the product matrix, multiply elements from the row of the first matrix by elements from the column of the second matrix and add the results.
Write the resulting matrix dimensions. The product matrix will have the number of rows of the first matrix and the number of columns of the second matrix.
Express the product matrix elements as sums of products of the corresponding elements from the original matrices, without calculating the final numerical values.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Matrix Multiplication

Matrix multiplication involves combining two matrices by multiplying rows of the first matrix by columns of the second. The product is defined only when the number of columns in the first matrix equals the number of rows in the second. Each element in the resulting matrix is the sum of products of corresponding entries.
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Matrix Dimensions and Compatibility

Understanding matrix dimensions is crucial for multiplication. A matrix with dimensions m×n can only be multiplied by a matrix with dimensions n×p. The resulting matrix will have dimensions m×p. Checking these dimensions ensures the product is possible.
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1x2 Matrix Structure

A 1x2 matrix has one row and two columns, meaning it can be multiplied by a matrix with two rows. Recognizing this structure helps determine if multiplication is possible and guides the calculation of the product matrix.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each problem using a system of equations in two variables. See Example 6. Find two numbers whose sum is 17 and whose product is 42.

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Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.

x4x\(\le\)4

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x+y5x+y\(\le\)-5

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Textbook Question

Use the determinant theorems to evaluate each determinant. See Example 4.

2136410457\(\begin{vmatrix}\)2&-1&3\\6&4 &10\\4&5&7\(\end{vmatrix}\)

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Textbook Question

Use the determinant theorems to evaluate each determinant.

167067009\(\left\)| \(\begin{matrix}\) 1 & 6 & 7 \\ 0 & 6 & 7 \\ 0 & 0 & 9 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)|

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