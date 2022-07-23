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Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 5 - Systems and MatricesProblem 57
Chapter 6, Problem 57

Use the determinant theorems to evaluate each determinant.
10235437829544110\(\left\)| \(\begin{matrix}\) -1 & 0 & 2 & 3 \\ 5 & 4 & -3 & 7 \\ 8 & 2 & 9 & -5 \\ 4 & 4 & -1 & 10 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)|

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1
Identify the size and structure of the given determinant matrix (e.g., 2x2, 3x3) to determine which determinant theorems and properties apply.
Recall key determinant theorems such as: the determinant of a triangular matrix is the product of its diagonal entries, swapping two rows multiplies the determinant by -1, multiplying a row by a scalar multiplies the determinant by that scalar, and adding a multiple of one row to another row does not change the determinant.
Apply row operations to simplify the matrix if needed, using the determinant theorems to keep track of how these operations affect the determinant value.
Calculate the determinant of the simplified matrix by expanding along a row or column, or by using the product of diagonal entries if the matrix is triangular.
Combine all the effects of the row operations and the determinant calculation to find the determinant of the original matrix.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Determinant of a Matrix

The determinant is a scalar value computed from a square matrix that provides important properties such as invertibility. It can be calculated using cofactor expansion or row operations, and it helps determine if a matrix is singular or nonsingular.
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Determinants of 2×2 Matrices

Determinant Theorems

Determinant theorems include rules like the effect of row swaps, scalar multiplication of rows, and adding multiples of one row to another on the determinant's value. These theorems simplify determinant calculation by allowing transformations without recalculating from scratch.
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Using Examples to Apply Theorems

Working through examples, such as Example 4 referenced, helps illustrate how determinant theorems are applied step-by-step. This practice clarifies the process of simplifying matrices and efficiently evaluating determinants.
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Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each problem using a system of equations in two variables. See Example 6. Find two numbers whose sum is 17 and whose product is 42.

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Textbook Question

Solve each problem using a system of equations in two variables. See Example 6. Find two numbers whose squares have a sum of 100 and a difference of 28.

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Textbook Question

Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.

x4x\(\le\)4

x0x\(\ge\)0

y0y\(\ge\)0

x+2y2x+2y\(\ge\)2

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Textbook Question

Use the determinant theorems to evaluate each determinant. See Example 4.

2136410457\(\begin{vmatrix}\)2&-1&3\\6&4 &10\\4&5&7\(\end{vmatrix}\)

754
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Textbook Question

Find each product, if possible.

[341502][142]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 3 & -4 & 1 \\ 5 & 0 & 2 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)] \(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) -1 \\ 4 \\ 2 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

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Textbook Question

Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities.

2y+x52y+x\(\ge\)-5

y3+xy\(\le\)3+x

x0x\(\le\)0

y0y\(\le\)0

550
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